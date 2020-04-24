Drive-thru testing in Bowling Green to begin Tuesday, you must register

Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear announced an expansion in testing sites throughout the state of Kentucky, including one in Bowling Green.

Drive-thru testing will begin on April 28th and go until April 30th. It will be from 8:30 AM until 5:30 PM.

In order to be tested on those dates, you do have to register before showing up. You can register this weekend by going to this website.

"There is a website to sign up. Go to the website and answer those questions and submit that because you will be checked against the roster as you come for testing on those particular dates," said Ronnie Pearson, Emergency Management Office Director.

The testing site will be located at South Warren High School at 8140 Nashville road.

They are hoping to test around 300 people a day or more.

"It is open to the public and anyone that wants to get tested. The priority will go to those people that are symptomatic. We want to make sure that our health care workers, our front line first responders those that are in those age groups that are very susceptible get first priority at these tests," added Pearson.

Please do not go to South Warren High School and ask to get tested before Tuesday, April 28th at 8:30 AM. There will be no one at the school to perform the test.

The high school does have other activities going on before Tuesday and there will be absolutely no testing done before then.