Drug Task Force: Franklin man found with cocaine, marijuana, cash

On February 1, agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received a search warrant for a Franklin home on Jackson Street.

Officials say as agents approached, they saw a car leaving.

After stopping the vehicle, K-9 Anita was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert.

A vehicle search found suspected cocaine and marijuana, along with a large sum of U.S. currency.

Inside the home, agents say they found more suspected cocaine and over $6,000 in cash.

61-year-old Jeff Bass, of Franklin, was arrested for trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree 2nd offense (cocaine), and possession of marijuana.

More arrests are to come, as more subjects are sought on indictments.

Assisting agencies include the Simpson County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin Police Department.