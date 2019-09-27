Drug Task Force, area police confiscate nearly 200 grams crystal meth in Glasgow

Law enforcement have recovered nearly 200 grams of suspected methamphetamine following a drug trafficking investigation in Barren County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Barren River Drug Task Force, with the help of Glasgow Police, conducted traffic stops on 41-year-old Kelly Kerney and 45-year-old Ronald Woodard for suspected drug trafficking.

Through further investigation, police say they found that Kerney had bought suspected meth and had thrown it out the window when he was stopped. Kerney was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Woodard was taken into custody and the investigation revealed that he had a bag of suspected methamphetamine in his belt line.

Police say it weighed approximately 14 grams.

A subsequent search of Woodard's residence on Lexington Drive led detectives to recovering approximately 167 grams of crystal meth which they say appeared to have been packaged for resale.

Detectives also recovered digital scales and a large amount of cash which was mostly vacuum-sealed.

Woodard was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd offense > or = 2 grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia - buy/possess.

Later on, the DTF and Barren County Sheriff's Office, along with K9 Merc, located the suspected meth Kerney allegedly threw out the window.

Additional charges are pending.