Drug complaint leads to Glasgow man's arrest

David T. Franklin of Glasgow is arrested on drug charges.

Glasgow Police say when they responded to a drug complaint on Lexington Drive they detected a strong odor of Marijuana. While the officer was getting a search warrant police say Franklin showed up at the home and tried to destroy evidence.

Officers say they found Meth, Marijuana, a lot of cash, and drug paraphernalia. Franklin was jailed on charges including trafficking in Meth and Marijuana, interfering with an officer, and tampering with evidence