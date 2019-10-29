Drug complaint leads to Glasgow man's arrest

David T. Franklin
Posted:

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- David T. Franklin of Glasgow is arrested on drug charges.

Glasgow Police say when they responded to a drug complaint on Lexington Drive they detected a strong odor of Marijuana. While the officer was getting a search warrant police say Franklin showed up at the home and tried to destroy evidence.

Officers say they found Meth, Marijuana, a lot of cash, and drug paraphernalia. Franklin was jailed on charges including trafficking in Meth and Marijuana, interfering with an officer, and tampering with evidence

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus