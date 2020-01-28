Drug suspect lit up marijuana cigarette in front of judge, Tenn. sheriff says

A Tennessee man making a court appearance on a drug possession charge was arrested after he allegedly began smoking a marijuana cigarette in the courtroom.

While discussing his case in court Monday, 20-year-old Spencer Boston talked about how marijuana needed to be legalized, according to WSMV. He then allegedly reached into his pocket, pulled out what appeared to be a rolled marijuana cigarette, lit it and began to smoke.

The courtroom erupted into laughter, WSMV reports, as Boston was taken into custody.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan called the incident “one of the craziest things I’ve seen” in an interview with WTVF. He says Boston was led out of the courtroom through a cloud of smoke.

The 20-year-old is charged with disorderly conduct and simple possession. For the courtroom incident, he received 10 days for contempt of court, according to WTVF.

