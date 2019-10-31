35 grams of meth found; drug task force arrests Russellville woman

On Tuesday, October 29, the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to an apartment on Forest Park Drive alongside an employee of the Department for Community Based Services.

Police say the resident, Ashley Moore, gave the drug task force agent permission to search the home.

The drug task force says they found several plastic baggies containing a total of approximately 35 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Moore's bedroom.

Officials also found a baggie containing a small amount of suspected marijuana, a pill bottle belonging to another subject that contained a single Gabapentin pill, THC vape cartridges, several butane lighters, boxes of empty plastic baggies, a small section of a drinking straw that contained suspected meth residue, a loaded .38 derringer pistol, and $602 in cash.

Moore was arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

She was charged with trafficking a controlled substance (meth, with a firearm enhancement), possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.