Dry And Cloudy Tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Tuesday February 11, 2020
We caught a break in the rain Tuesday; however, more showers are likely Wednesday along with a chance for thunderstorms.Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s. Rain chances will pick up again very late Tuesday night into early Wednesday Morning. A Marginal Risk for a few strong to severe storms exists for late Wednesday, however the main threat is minor flooding with another 1-2" of rain possible in some areas. This system moves out Thursday morning, with colder air to follow. Valentines Day (Friday) looks rain-free but chilly. Readings warm back up this weekend, but shower chances return Sunday.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Low 38, winds NE-3
WEDNESDAY: Showers & a Few Thunderstorms Likely
High 50, Low 39, winds NW-12, G-25
THURSDAY: Showers Ending, then Clearing, Colder
High 43, Low 17, winds N-6
