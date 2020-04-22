Dry During The Daytime But Nightfall Rain Returns

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Early this morning we woke up to temperatures on the brisk side with some folks to the East with some frost. The rest of our Wednesday looks good overall, with highs topping out around 70 as sunshine hangs on most of the day. Clouds increase Wednesday night as our next system approaches. Expect widespread showers and a few thunderstorms late Wednesday night into Thursday. That's followed by fair skies and seasonal temps Friday before more shower chances return this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing Clouds, a Bit Warmer

High 70, Low 55, winds S-11

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Breezy

High 67, Low 52, winds S-15-35

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 71, Low 55, winds NW-5

