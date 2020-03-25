Dry Spring Weather On Tap For Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Yesterday's showers and storms have moved on out of here but we are still dealing with some clouds overhead. The clouds break up as the day progresses with highs climbing into the mid 60's. We stay dry and sunny even into Thursday with the mid 70's returning. Temperatures soar to near 80 Friday -likely our warmest day of the year - before our next system arrives Friday night into Saturday with more rain and storms.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun

High 65, Low 46, winds NW-5

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 75, Low 63, winds S-12

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm, Isol'd T/Shower Late

High 80, Low 66, winds SW-12

