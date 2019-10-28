Dry Tuesday, Wet Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, October 28, 2019

Monday started with dense fog that eventually lifted, although many places (including Bowling Green) remained stuck under low clouds. Prospects for sunshine Tuesday are not too great, either. A sharp cold front will approach with plenty of clouds ahead of it Tuesday before rain breaks out early Wednesday morning. Heavy rain is possible at times Wednesday into Halloween Thursday. It will be a raw, chilly evening for Trick-or-Treaters, with brisk winds, temps falling through the 40s, and showers possible. The coldest air of the season moves in for the upcoming weekend with a possible hard freeze Friday and Saturday nights as lows drop into the upper 20s!

**Don't forget, Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning at 2am as we set our clocks BACK one hour!**

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild

High 67, Low 53, winds SW-5

WEDNESDAY: Rain Likely, Mild

High 70, Low 55, winds SE-8

THURSDAY (HALLOWEEN): Rain Likely, Turning Colder Late

AM High 64 (Temps Fall into 40s by Evening), Low 34, winds W-15

