Dry, but still Cloudy Tuesday

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Look for drier, but still cloudy conditions today, as the atmosphere prepares for the arrival of another rain maker on Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the average range Tuesday with highs expected in the mid 50s. Precipitation will start up again early Wednesday Morning. Rain may mix with or change to light snow showers before ending late Wednesday. Much colder air arrives Wednesday evening and sticks around through the final days of February. Friday may also bring a brief mix of flurries and rain into the region. The weekend starts cold before a warmup Sunday.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Breezy & Mild

High 55, Low 41, winds SW-12

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Snow & Rain Showers. Windy

High 44, Low 27, winds W-17, G-30

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold

High 41, Low 26, winds W-11

