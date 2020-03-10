Dry for Now, but More Rain Coming!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Showers moved out late Tuesday morning, but clouds did not. Expect plenty of clouds to hang around tonight through Wednesday. Highs bounce back into the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Another system arrives Wednesday night and Thursday with more showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Highs surge into the low 70s Thursday before some cooling to close out the week. We'll catch a brief break in the rains Friday before more unsettled weather arrives this weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Warmer

High 64, Low 50, winds WSW-5

THURSDAY: Warmer, Showers & a Few T/Storms Likely

HIgh 71, Low 46, winds S-10

FRIDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cooler

High 57, Low 40, winds N-9