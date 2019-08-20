Duncan named starter for season opener

With the season beginning in just over a week, the Hilltoppers now know who will be leading the team under center.

WKU football head coach Tyson Helton has named Steven Duncan as the starting quarterback for the Hilltoppers season opener against Central Arkansas.

The redshirt junior had been battling for the starting job against graduate transfer Ty Storey. Coach Helton said the competition was a close one but he had to go with his gut feeling.

"I thought him (Duncan) and Ty Storey were really pretty even," Helton said. "I told both those guys I'm going to go with my first instinct, first instinct is to run Steven out there."

Storey will get the chance to play against Central Arkansas and have a role with the offense. Even though Duncan has been named the starter, Helton said it will still be a competition every single day.

"I don't want to get into a quarterback spinning wheel," Helton said. "But if a guy's not performing, we'll go next man up."

The Hilltoppers open the season at home against the Bears of Central Arkansas on Thursday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m.