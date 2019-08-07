Dusty's Auto Care closing up shop

A gas station and auto-shop on Broadway Avenue will soon be closing its doors.

Built back in 1960, Dusty Bowlin had worked at the shop for years before becoming its owner, altogether putting in 42 years there.

Dusty's Auto Care is believed to be one of the few last full-service gas stations in Bowling Green.

"We'll pump the gas over here, check the tires, wash the windows, stuff like that. Old school right there," Bowlin said.

"My dad, he came here forever, my brother-in-law ... came here forever. There's good friends," said Linda Penn, a customer who stopped by.

After many hours of building memories with his clientele, many of whom have become friends, the property has been sold.

"We had it for sale for about a year. And it just worked out where we sold it about the same time I turned 65, so it worked out pretty good," said Bowlin.

He believes the building will be torn down by the new owner.

"It's bittersweet, I'll tell you. It's nothing but bittersweet. Like I say, I've been saying good-bye to everybody all day long, and it's hard to do, really," Bowlin said.

Throughout Wednesday, longtime customers stopped by for one last fill-up.

"Just, thank everybody for being so good to us. Appreciate their business," Roy Miller said, who's worked at the shop with Dusty for 25 years.

Friday is expected to be the shop's last day.