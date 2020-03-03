UPDATE: EF-2 tornado damages homes in Alvaton

Residents in the Cobblestone neighborhood are picking up the pieces after a tornado touched down Monday night.

The National Weather Service out of Louisville confirmed a preliminary EF-2 with wind speeds up to 115 miles per hour.

An NWS Damage Survey Team has confirmed a preliminary EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph just southeast of Alvaton, KY in southern Warren County. #kywx pic.twitter.com/44nUgbTgvA — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 3, 2020

Residents say it happened around midnight and only lasted about 30 seconds. They heard a huge roar and it was over.

One house had the entire back porch ripped off and sent two by fours flying across the street into one neighbors roof and another’s window.

Several trees were up rooted and residents are assessing damage.

The tornado was part of a cluster of storms rolling through the region that produced tornadoes in Tennessee, damaging around 40 buildings and killing at least 22.