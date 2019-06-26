EF1 tornado confirmed in Allen County during Friday's storms

Strong storms hit the region Friday evening causing damage throughout South Central Kentucky.

In the Amos Community in Allen County, the storm ripped roofs off of barns and blew over trees onto houses and roads.

"And just probably in a couple ten minutes the storm hit and we went to the basement immediately to try to get out of the storm," said Mike Hackett, who lives in the area and was home when the storm hit. "I was in the basement. I went to the basement door and it was so rain wrapped whatever it was you couldn't see, you could barely see 100 foot outside it was raining so hard."

Hackett said after about 20 minutes the storms passed and the damage was all around his house.

Wednesday morning officials with the National Weather Service surveyed the damage in the Amos Community.

Along Highland Church Road the damage shows a clear path of the storm.

"The barn's damage is going from the northeast to the southeasterly direction, we've determined at this point here we have a 90 mile an hour tornado," said John Gordon, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Gordon spent Wednesday morning looking over the damage and confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down in the Amos Community.

"Behind us is a bunch of tree damage that was twisted and snapped back there so it's all really consistent of a very small tornado, most of it was probably 40 to 50 yards off the ground," said Gordon.

Debris remains scattered through fields and now those in the Amos Community will begin to clean up and try to get back to normal.