EXCLUSIVE: Andy Beshear discusses public education plan

Democratic Candidate for Governor Andy Beshear sat down with 13 news to discuss the Beshear/Coleman Administration's new public education plan, "Building Kentucky's Future."

"Yesterday, Jacqueline and I released our plan for public education. I believe in public education. I am a product of Kentucky's public schools. My mom went to public schools right here in Warren County. I wouldn't be here without my teachers. I wouldn't be here without that system of public education. So, we released our plan on how we are going to invest back into public education.

The plan starts by ensuring students have what they need to succeed, including an Education First budget and smaller class sizes.

"The first point, I am not going to sign any budget that doesn't fund education as a priority. We're going to use our dollars there before they go anywhere else. Second, we're going to work to reduce class size. There is no question that a small class size in Kentucky results in better outcomes for every single student in it," Beshear said.

The plan also addressed teacher shortages and reducing extensive standardized testing.

"Third, we're going to end our teacher shortage. Right now, we have full-year subs teaching critical courses and kids shouldn't have to go through an entire year in a subject they might need for future subjects without a regular teacher fully qualified in that area," Beshear said.

Additionally, the Beshear/Coleman proposal outlines policies to ensure medical and mental health support for students, expand early childhood education, and focus on career and technical education.

Last, we absolutely have to invest in healthcare in our schools," Beshear said. We have kids coming to school with more trauma than we have ever seen before. We want to make sure that there are nurses in each and every school that can satisfy those kids' healthcare needs right there without them having to leave the building, without them having to miss instructional time."

Beshear says this is a way where "we invest in our future, we lift up our teachers, we create a world-class system of public education, there is nothing we can't do in Kentucky."

The administration's new plan also addresses prioritizing career and technical education. Beshear says it will create opportunities for good-paying careers in the growing industries like agri-tech, advanced manufacturing, and health care, especially in Eastern and Western Kentucky.

"Just look at our jobs plan. It starts with investing in industries where we can create six-figure jobs all over Kentucky, but we can make Western Kentucky an international leader. Look at our focus on agri-tech. We've got to increase the world's food supply 70% in the next 30-years and we ought to be creating those jobs right here," said Beshear in a debate with Governor Bevin Thursday afternoon.

Beshear and Incumbent Matt Bevin will debate again October 15th in Lexington.