Early morning collision in Warren County

Thursday morning, the Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a collision at the intersection of Hwy 101 and Hwy 1297.

The report came in at about 6:27 a.m.

Deputies found that a Toyota truck, driven by Sharlane Thomas, of Barren County, had been driving on Hwy 1297 and pulled into the intersection in front of a Volkswagen who had been driving down Hwy 101.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Carlos Gaddis, of Allen County, was flown to Skyline with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was taken to the Medical Center. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.