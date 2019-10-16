Early polls show Bevin and Beshear neck and neck

The latest numbers from Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy show Kentucky's two major candidates for governor tied among decided voters.

Both Republican incumbent Matt Bevin and Democrat Andy Beshear are polling around 46%.

Beshear is leading among women, younger voters, and those who live in metropolitan areas, whereas Bevin has picked up support among men, older voters, and rural voters.

The data shows public approval has gone up for Governor Bevin, with 45% of voters approving of his performance as governor and 48% disapproving. Although the negative responses outweighed the positive, the results are still more favorable to Bevin than those of the past ten months.

Those surveyed also answered questions about the House investigation into President Trump.

Almost a third of those answering support impeachment efforts at 29%, with more than twice as many people disapproving at 65%. 6% are undecided.

Mason-Dixon achieved the poll results by phoning 625 Kentuckians from across the state who plan on voting. The firm reports a 4% margin of air.