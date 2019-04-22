Earth Week at Lost River Cave

Monday is Earth Day and Lost River Cave is celebrating all week long.

Every day this week, Lost River Cave is celebrating different habitats across its park including its wildflower hot spots, bird blind, and the trading post area.

Volunteers will be working each day from 1:30 p.m. until sundown and every volunteer receives a free boat tour pass.

Each day, at 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm, Nature Center Naturalists will provide a short program with interesting information about the habitat being restored that day.

Chad Singer, Lost River Cave's Park Guide Supervisor, says " The conservation of this 72-acre nature park is pretty important because if you're around South Central Kentucky, you know Lost River Cave. Really, everyone's invited to come out and enjoy some nature with us this entire week, in fact the entire year like always, so please come out."

Singer says the park's mission is to enrich and educate lives through connections in nature.

For more information about Lost River Cave's Earth Week celebrations, go to the Lost River Cave website.