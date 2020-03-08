East Nashville Church loses building, not faith

"Ultimately, the church is the people."

As East Nashville continues to rebuild, after last Tuesday's tornadoes ravaged music city, one church proved that despite having their building destroyed their Sunday morning services would continue.

"It seems like we should be in the shadow of the church, even when it's crumbling around us," said ministry staff member, Judi Hoffman

East End United Methodist Church went back to their roots, holding service in the lawn beside the church where it all first started before their building was initially built.

"In the first worship service that they had on the property, their building wasn't finished yet so they came here and they worshiped out here and that seems like the right place to begin again," said Hoffman.



The Petrelli family live near by and are members of the congregation, and although they sustained injuries during the tornado they say the burden they've faced is no where near the hardship of their neighbors.

"Compared to a lot of the other families and other houses around, the injuries to the house and the face are minuscule compared to what a lot of people are going through," said David Petrelli. "We are just glad to be here and I think we're still in shock a little bit," said Victoria Petrelli.

The church says, they'll rebuild.

"I said to someone else, the church has always been in the saving business, so I'm glad this is the way neighbors think about us," said Hoffman.

And this experience has made them even stronger.

"I have no doubt that we will be a better church, and able to serve in a better way now that we have come together and formed new relationships."

Proving that church, is in your people. And faith can continue in the absence of four walls.