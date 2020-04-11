Easter Bunny visits Bowling Green neighborhood

Hunter's Crossing neighborhood in Bowling Green received an early visit from the Easter Bunny, as the neighborhood held an Easter parade.

The Easter Bunny made his way through the neighborhood with the Woodburn Fire Department and Terry Steff of the Warren County Sheriff's Office providing an escort.

During the parade, volunteers walked alongside the Easter Bunny and tossed out candy to the members of the community watching the parade from their front yards.

"We really appreciate everyone that came out," Daniel Ward, a Hunter's Crossing resident said. "I know it took a lot of work and we really appreciate this. Especially with a holiday as important as Easter is."

Southern Yard Greetings, Blue Grass Signs, All Creatures Animal Hosptial, and Coldwell Banker sponsored the parade and helped pay for the Easter Bunny costume and the candy.

Paul Blick, a Hunter's Crossing resident, planned the parade route to make sure they would pass in front of every house in the neighborhood.

"I know people are supposed to be staying home right now," Blick said. "So I thought with it being Easter weekend, they couldn't go see the Easter Bunny, so I was going to bring the Easter Bunny to them."

To get the word out about the parade, the Hunter's Crossing community used Facebook and the Next Door app to make people aware. Blick said he was worried about people not knowing about the parade, but figured the blaring siren of a fire truck would draw people out of their houses.

"It was nice to see the smiles on everybody's faces in the time that we're in right now," Blick said.

The community may decide to continue the parade next year, however, it would feature a shorter route. The volunteers that walked the parade to hand out candy recorded over seven miles in two hours.