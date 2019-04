Some area Easter egg hunts scheduled for Saturday have been postponed because of weather.

With expected rain and low temperatures impacting the area this weekend, the Glasgow Parks Easter Egg Hunt will now take place Saturday, April 27 at Beaver Creek Park at 1:00 p.m.

In Bowling Green, the Hot Rods are changing the start time of Easterfest to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 20.