Easter eggs to be hidden around Bowling Green this weekend

If you are out and about in Bowling Green this weekend be on the lookout for some Easter eggs hidden all over the city.

Trent Ranburger, Owner of Trent Bedding, and Patricia Duncan, Owner of Salon 2:22, came up with the idea of hiding the eggs around Bowling Green.

They initially started with 100 eggs and quickly grew into more than 500 eggs.

"Everyone just kept asking, 'Where are the eggs going to be' and then it just kept getting bigger and bigger," said Duncan.

As support for the eggs grew, many local businesses sponsored eggs. Ranburger told 13 News those businesses include: Lost River Pizza Co., Chaney's Dairy Barn, Courtyard by Marriott in Bowling Green, Historic RailPark and Train Museum, The Kinny Landrum Automotive Consultant, McDonald's of Bowling Green, Takeout Waiter of Bowling Green, Split Tree Barbeque, Outback Steakhouse of Bowling Green, Ingram Insurance Company, Amy's Amazing $5.00 Paparazzi Finds, Glory Baby Ministries, Endless Tan, and Justin Tidwell.

Each egg has a different prize, including discounts, to one of the local businesses who sponsored eggs.

“Just the smiles on the kid’s faces, adult’s faces, I mean this has been something for all ages. I think ultimately it has brought out the kid in all of us again that aren’t children anymore," said Ranburger.

If you find an egg, they ask you to take a picture and post it to social media with the hashtag #TBCegg.

Saturday around noon Ranburger said there will be a big egg drop and those wanting an egg will need to be around the local parks to get one.