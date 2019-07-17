Update: McCreary County deputy in stable condition; alleged shooter's name released

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 7/17 9:20 a.m.

WYMT has learned the McCreary County deputy is now in stable condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after undergoing surgery.

Officials say 28-year-old Deputy Sheriff Dustin T. Watkins was shot while responding to a welfare call Tuesday night.

Update 11:45 p.m.

Officials released more information on an officer-involved shooting in McCreary County that ended with a deputy in critical condition.

Troopers with Kentucky State Police say the unnamed deputy and a constable were responding to a welfare call at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday night.

When they arrived on Lick Creek Road, they found Mark Dungan, 48, sitting in a vehicle outside a home. As they approached the car, officials say Dungan fired several shots. The deputy was hit at least once.

Investigators say Dungan then left the scene, hitting the constable's patrol car head-on.

Troopers say he was arrested in a nearby cemetery a short time later.

Dungan is being held in the Leslie County Detention Center. He's facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment, resisting arrest and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

The deputy was flown to the University of Tennesee Medical Center. The constable was not injured.

This is a developing story. We will update as we learn more

Original Story

Troopers with Kentucky State Police confirm that a McCreary County deputy was shot Tuesday night.

It all happened off of Lick Creek Road around 8:18 p.m. The deputy was responding to a domestic call when he was shot.

He was flown out to UT Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Troopers say a suspect is in custody.