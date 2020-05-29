Easton Jointer ranked #68 in the class of 2026 basketball rankings

A Bowling Green native is getting some recognition on a national level. Easton Jointer was ranked #68 in the class of 2026 by Coast to Coast player rankings.

Jointer was able to acquire the ranking through his great play on the AAU circuit with the Vette City Thoroughbreds and Maninal Elite.

"It felt really good. I like to see the hard work pay off. I have been grinding since last year. I just like to see everybody come up and hopefully, my teammates can do the same."

Easton recently graduated from Rich Pond Elementary school and will move on to play for the South Warren 7th grade team.