Edmonson 8 year old making a difference in his community with paintings

One Edmonson County 8 year old is working to make a difference in his community.

Parin Patel who is an incoming 3rd grader at South Edmonson Elementary recently found a love of painting.

He is now turning this new hobby into a fundraiser to help benefit the Edmonson County Community Education and the EC Family Resource and Youth Service Center.

Parin's parents are proud business owners in Edmonson County and say they hope that this teaches their son to give back to his community.

"I feel proud, I am happy to give his money to community or his money to his schools or anyone that needs it. We try to help community more than we help anybody else you know.," said Manish Patel, Father.

The talented 8 year old parents also say that a little encouragement can go along way.

"If we encourage them a little bit they are going to do more. like my son he doesn't know how to do the tree and stuff but I just make a sample. So he just did it by himself," Nisha Patel, Mother.

Parin also, encourages his classmates and other kids to try painting as well. He says it might be tough at first but with a little help you can make a difference too.

"Borders are kind of easy and stuff like that. Everyone can do it, but when I get to the ending I kind of need some help. I do it by myself, but my mom shows me on piece of paper how to do it," Prain Patel, Artist.

If you are interested in purchasing a painting you can go to the Chalybeate Food Mart or call 270-597-8000.

All proceeds will go to Edmonson county schools.