Edmonson County army wife shares story

A typical Thursday morning for Logan Billhartz is spent in her first-grade classroom at Kyrock Elementary in Edmonson County.

Today's lesson was vowels, but this wasn't the only thing on her mind.

"It does, you know, in the back of my mind get me a little worked up," said Billhartz.

With recent events overseas Logan is concerned not only for her husband but other military families as well.

"I worry about other people. You know a family of soldiers and their families - we are all one big connection and a web, and we pray for them like we do for our own," Billhartz said.

She has known this hardship for a long time.

"When he was deployed we found out that I was pregnant, and when he left I was 7 months so we knew that it would be a good reason he would not make it home in time to experience that with me," Billhartz added.

Billhartz's husband was not able to come back home until their baby was 7 months old.

"We were experiencing new and exciting things and then he was missing it," Billhartz said.

Billhartz offers advice for others who are going through a similar hardship.

"Definitely communicate as much as you are possibly able to, but lean on your family. And if you aren't able to lean on your friends and if you believe in a higher power pray, pray a lot," said Billhartz.

Billhartz says she appreciates everyone over seas and those making a sacrifice back here at home.

"I commend anybody who can sacrifice there home life and give their soldier to the better cause at the time and let them go and understand that that is their job and that they are going to help our nation and everyone that is involved."