Edmonson County Deputy and K-9 Unit to appear on "America's Top Dog"

For the past 4 years, Deputy Jordan Jones with the Edmonson County Sheriff's Department, and his K-9 partner, Tango, have been inseparable.

"Tango and I have a love hate relationship, some of the days it's really good but he's very stubborn like I am," said Jones.

After appearing on an episode of Live PD, Deputy Jones and Tango were asked to be on the new season of A&E's America's Top Dog.

"I found out actually in the middle of an interview, Sheriff Doyle came in and asked me, do you want to be on T.V. again? I guess. There's a new show for dogs and they want Tango on it. Well lets go! He's like [Sheriff Doyle] you're going to LA and they're flying you out for free. And I'm like, lets do it," said Jones.

Deputy Jones says, it's a rewarding experience not only for him but for the police department as well.

"It's a very humbling experience, you know we're only a 5 man department and to be able to do things and to compete with people that are, you know, there are guys from LA PD there, all kinds of people from California. There's people that have 50-60 thousand dollar dogs, compared to what I paid for Tango. It's nice to know that we're that good enough to compete on those kind of levels.

So, how good is tango?

"I'd put Tango up against any dog in the world."

He showed us first hand...from finding drugs...to taking down bad guys.

And Jones has a message for anyone seeking to achieve their dreams.

"If you have any kind of aspirations to do anything in life, don't ever think that you can't do it because you're from Edmonson County, Brownsville, even somewhere like Bowling Green," said Jones. "I mean if you think it's too small, don't ever think that. Anything is possible if you can put your mind to it."

You can watch Tango's big TV debut Wednesday at 8 PM central time on A&E.