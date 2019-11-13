Edmonson County Family Resource Center preparing for new Affordable Christmas Program

The Edmonson County Family Resource Center is preparing their annual Thanksgiving food baskets as a part of their Thanksgiving program.

This food baskets program has been going on for 27 years and is an event the whole community is getting involved with.

"We sponsor food drives and sometimes people from outside the community will donate food as well. We have retired teachers, they always do like a huge donation of food for us this time of year," " said Sharon Brooks, Family Resource Center Coordinator. "Girl Scouts they volunteer a lot with us for that."

The baskets will be distributed Saturday November 16th, and that's not all they are working on.

The Family Resource Center is introducing a new program this holiday season.The Affordable Christmas Program which focuses on providing parents in the community the opportunity to pick out gifts for their children.

"It's gonna be set up just like a store. We are going to have it broken down into age groups for the parents to shop.They will come in, they will get a little card for each of their children,"said Brooks

"It will have stickers on them and we are going to have all of our items with stickers on them to match our corresponding card.They will get to go shop for whatever is on that card,"added Brooks.

The Affordable Christmas Program gives parents and children a Christmas that they might not otherwise be able to afford and anyone is welcome to help with this program.

"We need people to bring in monetary donations or gift donations and they can do it a bunch of different ways.They can bring it to any of our centers. We need 10 dollar gifts, 20 dollar gifts, and 30 dollar gifts," Said Morgan Esters, Youth Service Center Coordinator

They are accepting monetary donations until November 22nd and gift donations until December 2nd.

The Affordable Christmas Program will take place at the Edmonson County 5/6 Center gym on December the 7th.