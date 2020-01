Edmonson County Dispatch called Kentucky State Police to a possible fatal residential fire at 2916 William Simmons Road in Edmonson County on January 1, 2020 at 3:30 am.

Police say multiple fire departments went to the scene and put out the fire.

Warren Kessinger, 66, of Bowling Green was found dead in the burnt residence.

No foul play is suspected at this time and the investigation is ongoing.