Edmonson County Fiscal Court awards over $500,000 for critical pavement and bridge improvements

During Monday’s Edmonson County Fiscal Court meeting, Department of Rural and Municipal Aid representative Mark Welch announced $523,053 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on six county roads, as well as bridge repairs on the North Main Street bridge.

Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.

“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have large impacts to communities.”

These roads were identified as being among the most critical in the county.

Some of the roads serve as school bus and postal routes and provide needed access to several farms, homes and churches.

The North Main Street Bridge over Green River in Brownsville serves 7,000-8,000 vehicles a day.

Repairs will address signs of aging on the sidewalk and bridge railing to maintain the safety of the bridge for pedestrians.

The Edmonson County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.

Resurfacing work will address:

· Oak Hill Road (CR 1205) from milepoint 3.2 to milepoint 4.24

· Mt. Zion Road (CR 1240) from milepoint 1.48 to milepoint 4.38

· Salem Church Road (CR 1325) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 1.6

· Long Fall Road (CR 1018) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 1.81

· Crump Road (CR 1121) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint .72

· Mohawk Road (CR 1143) from milepoint 1.97 to milepoint 2.77