Edmonson County High School's Quiz Bowl Team wins state Beta tournament

The Edmonson County High School's Quiz Bowl Team came out on top at the State Beta High School Quiz Bowl Tournament in Louisville this week.

The team, comprised of Brody Johnson (Captain), Cam Lich, Alex Woosley and Arey Durbin defeated Glasgow in the quarter-finals, Russellville Independent in the semi-finals, and Western Hills in the finals.

13 News previously interviewed Brody Johnson when he scored a composite score of 35 on the ACT as a 7th grader.

The team may travel to Fort Worth this summer to compete in the High School Beta National Quiz Bowl Tournament.

