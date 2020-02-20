Edmonson County Magistrate indicted by the grand jury

A member of the Edmonson County Fiscal Court has been indicted by the grand jury.

Corey Vanmeter is accused of theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

The indictment says Vanmeter received money to install a heating and cooling system including the materials but failed to deliver the materials.

Vanmeter says he provided the services and materials for which he was paid.

Vanmeter was confirmed to be a magistrate from Edmonson County by the judge executive's office.