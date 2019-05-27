Edmonson County Middle School Academic Team wins Jr. National Championship for second consecutive year

Edmonson County Middle School Academic Team becomes Jr. National Champions (New Orleans Division). This is the team's second year in a row to win the title.

At a weekend tournament in New Orleans featuring 28 teams, Edmonson County Middle School went 9-0, making their record 91-1 for the year.

There are tournaments in Washington, D.C., Orlando, and Chicago. An overall champion of the three tournament locations will be decided mid-June. In 2018, ECMS took home the overall championship title.

During the finals in New Orleans on Monday, Edmonson County Middle defeated a team from Arkansas.

Brody Johnson, Captain of Edmonson County Middle School's Academic Team was named National Tournament MVP and was the tournament’s high scorer with 1,270 points.

Johnson and a teammate Jonas Miller were inducted into the Academic Tournament Hall of Fame.

A list of tournament scores is as follows:

Game 1: EC over Deerfield B, Georgia: 555-35

Game 2: EC over Woodland, Arkansas: 410-210

Game 3: EC over Ramsey C, Arkansas: 450-140

Game 4: EC over Bayou Community, Louisiana: 495-120

Game 5: EC over Mt. DeSales Blue, Georgia: 415-100

Game 6: EC over Mt. DeSales Gold, 395-250

Quarter finals: EC over E-Stem, Arkansas: 520-105

Semi-finals: EC over Mt. DeSales Gold, Georgia, 595-125

Finals: EC over Ramsey Gold, Arkansas, 515-215