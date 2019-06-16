Edmonson County Middle School wins Junior Beta National Quiz Bowl

Four students from Edmonson County Middle School are in Oklahoma City this weekend but will soon return to Kentucky with big smiles on their faces.

Brody Johnson (Captain), Jonas Miller, Evy Bolton, and Emma Sackett have been named Junior Beta National Quiz Bowl Champs.

Just last month, the Edmonson County Middle School Academic Team was named Jr. National Champions (New Orleans Division). This is the team's second year in a row to win the title.

Brody Johnson, Captain of Edmonson County Middle School's Academic Team was named National Tournament MVP. Johnson and a teammate Jonas Miller were inducted into the Academic Tournament Hall of Fame.