Edmonson County Schools closed for sickness

Edmonson County Schools are the latest schools district in South Central Kentucky to close because of sickness.

Superintendent Patrick Waddell says Edmonson County Schools will be closed Monday, February 3 through Wednesday, February 5.

Those three days are NTI days.

Waddell told 13 News the decision to close the schools comes as attendance was dropping due to various sicknesses, including the flu.

For the state there are 13,287 confirmed cases so far this flu season.

Among those confirmed cases, 7,499 are type A and 5,788 are type B.

Waddell says while the schools are closed they are disinfecting the buildings and school buses.

In addition, all extracurricular activities have been canceled as an additional effort to keep people home and resting if they are sick.