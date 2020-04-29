Edmonson County Sheriff's Office reminds residents that property taxes are due by May 15

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office would like to remind their residents, the deadline to pay property taxes is May 15th, 2020.

Due to Covid 19 the lobby of the sheriff's office is closed to the public.

There are still options for paying your bill:

1. Mail-in your payment:

PO Box 100

110 Jackson Street

Brownsville, KY 42210

2. Put your payment in the drop box located on the side of the building of the sheriff's office.

3. Call (270) 597-2157 to pay with a debit or credit card.

4. Click here to pay online with a debit card, credit card, or eCheck.

If you choose to pay with a card or eCheck there are additional fees. 1.5% to pay with debit, 2.5% to pay with credit, or a flat rate of $1.95 to pay with an eCheck.

For more information call the Edmonson County Sheriff's office at (270) 597-2157.