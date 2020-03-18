Edmonson County Sheriff's Office lobby closed to public

Beginning Wednesday, March 18, until further notice, the lobby to the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to in-person visitors.

Their current policy reads as follows:

"If you have any questions, the front office staff will be happy to assist you; please call 270-597-2157.

CCDW: New applications and renewals can be completed online here.

For anyone wanting to pick-up their CCDW permit, the permit holder can sign the notice of issuance and mail in a self-addressed stamped envelope for it to be mailed back to them; otherwise, pick-ups will not be available until further notice.

Civil Process: Only court-dated documents will be served, until further notice.

Fingerprinting: Suspended until further notice

Report Pick-Up: If you need a copy of an accident or crime report, call 270-597-2157 or email edmonson.kysheriff@gmail.com with the specifics of your request, including name and date/time of the incident.

The $5.00 processing fee still applies and can be paid via a credit/debit card (with applicable fee) or mailed. If payment is mailed, please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for your report to be mailed back to you.

Taxes: Taxes can be paid via our website (www.edmonsonsheriff.com) by e-check or credit card.

We can accept either cash or check payments in our dropbox, located on the exiting side of the building (please include the name, address, and bill number for dropbox payments, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope for your receipt).

We will be available via phone for anyone who has questions about their property tax payments.

Vehicle Inspections: When you arrive at the Sheriff’s Office, please call 270-597-2157 for instructions on how to get your vehicle inspection done. Deputies will not be conducting remote-location vehicle inspections until further notice.

Walk-In Complaints: Front office staff will handle these over the phone, please call 270-597-2157."