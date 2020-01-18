Edmonson County Wildcats take down Trinity Lady Raiders

The Edmonson County Wildcats defeated the Trinity (Whitesville) Lady Raiders 49-32.

"We started out really slow. We made seven turnovers in the first half and didn't shoot it very well. But fortunately, we were up four points in the second half and that kind of challenged them, you know, at halftime and this is a big game. We came out and played a lot better the second half and kind of put them away there at the end of the third, the start of the fourth. So, it is a district win so we're always happy to get those. No team has ever gone back to back to back, so that's our goal and I have four seniors that would really want that too so," said Bartley Weaver, Edmonson County Girls Head Coach.

The Wildcats are now 9-7 on the season, 3-1 in district play.