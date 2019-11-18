Police: Smiths Grove woman shoots neighbor, arrested for attempted murder

A Smiths Grove woman is arrested after telling police she shot at her neighbor.

On Saturday, the Edmonson County Sheriff's Department went to a house on Goldenrod Lane for a possible shooting.

59-year-old Sandra Fabyan called dispatch saying she had shot at her neighbor and was not supposed to be in possession of a gun.

Fabyan told deputies she had shot at her female neighbor after Fabyan found the neighbor knocking on a door to the main floor of the house, which Fabyan told deputies the neighbor had entered through a partially opened garage door.

Police say the neighbor was knocking and shouting for Fabyan to come to the door, but did not make any threats of violence.

Fabyan then told deputies that she was a convicted felon for methamphetamine charges out of Colorado and that she knew she wasn’t supposed to have a gun.

The victim went to TJ Samson Hospital in a personal vehicle for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She was later flown to U. of L. Hospital.

When the victim was interviewed, she told deputies she thought Fabyan shot at her 5 or 6 times and that one of the shots had hit her car. Deputies found a bullet hole in the front windshield, level with where a person’s head would be.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from a personal relationship between Fabyan and a man.

Fabyan was charged with:

• Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

• Assault, 1st Degree

• Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree

• Murder (attempt)

She was taken to the Hart County Jail.