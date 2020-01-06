Edmonson County man arrested for strangling woman

On Saturday, officers arrested an Edmonson County man for strangling a woman.

Over the weekend, the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office and Brownsville Police responded to a disturbance at a home on E. Hack Road.

When they got there, officials say they could hear a loud cry for help from a woman inside.

Police say they found 60-year-old Timothy McGrew, of Brownsville, actively assaulting the woman.

When he was told to stop, police say McGrew failed to do so. Officers then deployed a taser. McGrew was then taken into custody after complying with officer's orders.

McGrew was charged with 2nd degree Assault and 1st degree Strangulation, as well as resisting arrest, and other misdemeanor charges.