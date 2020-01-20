Edmonson County mother and daughter remembered by family

Early Friday morning a tragic fire took the lives 33-year-old Tiffany Mooneyhan along with her 6-year-old daughter, Ayreana Mooneyhan.

Monday, in the wake of that tragedy and through tears family members shared memories in tribute.

"Tiffany was very bubbly and always laughing, goofing, and Ayreana was a spitting image of her - she was always goofing. We were looking at pictures last night and they were always sticking their tongues out in pictures and lips pouching up or their hands on their sides and they were just alike," said Leeann Morgan, Tiffany's mother.

The family recalls how bubbly and happy they were.

"She was very happy, she had nothing and she thought she had the world," said Britany Basham, Tiffany's sister.

Tiffany was greatly loved by her work family as well.

"All her Dollar Store people just loved her. They said that she was always so sweet, always had a smile. She was so energetic and just all over the store helping," said Morgan.

The family wants to send a message to the community.

"We just appreciate everything that everyone has done. The prayers from the community have been wonderful. Outreach has been amazing and we appreciate everything that everyone has been doing," said Morgan.