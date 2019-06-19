Edmonson County mother charged after leaving three toddlers home alone

An Edmonson County woman was arrested Monday after a complaint was received that she had left her toddler children at home alone.

An Edmonson County Sheriff's deputy said when he arrived at the home, he found the front door unlatched and when he went inside he saw three children under the age of 4 asleep in cribs.

The report said social services was called and family members were notified.

While law enforcement was attending to the children, the mother, Kala Ware, of Wingfield, came home.

According to the report, Ware told law enforcement at first that she had left the children in the care of a friend, who must have left the kids alone. Ware eventually admitted that she knowingly left the children home alone for roughly 2 hours while she went to Bowling Green.

Ware was arrested and charged with three counts of abandonment of a minor, a Class D felony.

The three children were unharmed and were placed in the care of a family member while social services investigates.