Edmonson County restaurant affected by COVID-19

Bee Spring restaurant is a historic local favorite and a go-to for Nolan Lake visitors who come from all over, but due to COVD-19, the current supervisors will not reopen.

While to some this might just be a little county restaurant to the employees it's so much more.

"I have liked and loved this place since the first time we came in here to eat and I filled out an application and basically gained a family because we had nobody here. We don't have friends or family that live here so it was like an instant family and friends," said Heather Ludenburg, Lead.

A sad day for them, but they are hopeful that someone will take over the business and keep this staple restaurant in the community.

"They have kept this place alive for 60 plus years. So that,s my goal also and it has always been my goal to keep it in the community because it is such a hub in this area. I call this the beautiful downtown bee spring area, I termed that a few years ago and I like to use it," said Scott Brooks, Owner.

Even with an uncertain future, they are choosing to be hopeful about what might come

"I am hoping that they will get someone in here quick," said Valina Page, Lead.

Through all the decades that Bee Spring has been open, it has been under various management and they hope to find someone to take over the next phase of this restaurant's life.

The Bee Spring restaurant is now up for sale or lease.