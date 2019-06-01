Edmonson County store closing after 83 years

The oldest operated store in Edmonson County closed it's doors Saturday.

Lonard and Estelene Webb are retiring after 50 years owning the Webb Mart in Mammoth Cave.

Their one-stop-shop is filled with so much history and tradition, all in a yellow concrete building .

"I came here first in 1970. January 1st of 1970, and I've been here ever since. I love it," said Elbert Webb.

It's more than just a yellow brick building sitting on the side of the country road. It's a family business passed on since 1935.

"It's almost been my whole life, these fifty years," said Webb.

"My Grandma and Grandpa Smith -- we bought the store from them and they mean so much to me," said Elsie Taylor, previous owner.

The Webb Mar is a one-stop-shop for customers, friends, and family.

"Meetin' people and talking to them [is my favorite] and getting to learn all about them," said Webb.

It's those connections made with people through the years that the Webb's will miss the most.

"I couldn't tell you how much I'm going to miss it," said Webb.

"It has a lot of sentimental value to me because I would always go tell mom, 'hey I want to go to the store'," said Tyra Keltner, owner's niece.

If the walls could talk, imagine the stories it could tell over 84 years, under one family tree.

"Those types of things you don't forget, those types of people when they're there for ya'," said Keltner.

The Webb Mart is a staple in the community. The memories will live on and the people will not be forgotten.

"I'm going to miss it, I really am," said Taylor.