Edmonson County students get a surprise visit from Tango the K-9

Deputy Jordan Jones has been working with students at the Edmonson County 5/6 center for a few months through the DARE program.

Friday, students graduated from the program and a reward for their hard work was a special visit from a very special dog.

"I use Tango as a grand prize to keep these kids invigorated all throughout it, keep going and working towards a goal," said Deputy Jones, "Today they get to reap the benefits and I love to get to show him off."

Tango is the K-9 at the Edmonson County Sheriff's office and students have long awaited his arrival.

"The kids love him, it's an amazing tool that a whole lot of DARE officers don't get to use," added Deputy Jones," It is a special thing that I get to run a dog and teach the kids."

Tango showed off his narcotic sniffing skills and a few other tricks he had up his sleeve.

"Tango is a bit of a showboat. He loves the camera he loves to show what he can do," added Deputy Jones.

Tango isn't finished with being on TV, his episode of "America's Top Dog" will air on February 5th.