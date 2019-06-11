An Edmonson County teen dies after being accidentally shot.

The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office says at 1:35 am on Tuesday, a 911 call came in regarding an accidental shooting involving a teen boy in the Rocky Hill Community.

A sheriff’s deputy and Edmonson EMS responded and transported the teen to the Medical Center at Bowling Green, he was then flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The sheriff's office says at 7:40 am Tuesday, the teen died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and all names are being withheld at this time.