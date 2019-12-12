Edmonson County toddler murder case moves on to grand jury

Alexandra Richardson appeared in Edmonson County District Court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing on multiple charges, including murder.

This is Richardson's second appearance in court, following an arraignment Tuesday morning. During the arraignment, District Court Judge J.B. Hines appointed Richardson an attorney and entered her into a not guilty plea because she is charged with a felony and she cannot plead guilty to a felony in district court.

In court Tuesday we learned a preliminary report ruled 22-month-old Carson McCullough died from asphyxiation due to near-drowning.

Thursday, prosecutors revealed the toddler was in floodwater for an hour before rescue teams found his body.

Richardson has two separate cases against her. One is for the charge of murder, based on wanton behavior in a vehicle. Officials say the statute has a subsection that states if somebody operates a motor vehicle with extreme indifference to human life, then that can be considered murder if it causes death.

The second case is for possession of a controlled substance. Police say in a search of her home they found suspected marijuana and methamphetamine.

"The facts that I've presented today I think speak for themselves," said Edmonson County Attorney, Greg Vincent. "There has been no denial at all and I don't think that there will be any denial that there was methamphetamine found in the home. There is going to be no denial, obviously, that she drove around a barricade that was placed in the center of the road and went into the water."

The preliminary hearing is a time for prosecutors to present some of the evidence against Richardson.

When presenting their evidence prosecutors explained they interviewed Richardson's 7-year-old child who was in the car when she drove across the flooded bridge. They say the child told police he saw his mother drive around the barricade in the road.

Prosecutors also detailed that an EMS official first reported at the scene that Richardson appeared to be under the influence.

Medical records later confirmed the presence of meth and marijuana in her blood at the time she arrived at the hospital.

Judge J.B. Hines moved the court found probable cause and the case will now go on to a grand jury.

