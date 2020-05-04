Edmonson County traffic stop leads to a drug arrest

Edmonson County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a truck driven by 19-year-old Seth Harrod, of Bowling Green, on Chalyebeate Road. While making contact with Harrod and the passenger, 20-year-old Tiffany Glass, of Smiths Grove, the deputies noticed drug paraphernalia in plain sight. A probable cause search of the truck found multiple bags of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana, along with scales, pills, cash, bags and other paraphernalia.

Both Harrod and Glass were taken to the Hart County jail and charged with:

Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st offense – (> or = 2 grams Methamphetamine)

Trafficking in Marijuana less than 8 ounces 1 offense

Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine)

